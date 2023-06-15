IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How young adult cancer programs are helping survivors in recovery

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Trials show experimental cancer vaccine may slow growth of brain tumors

    03:59

  • Teens shave heads in support of mom battling cancer

    03:22

  • How A.I. is helping doctors detect cancer

    03:53

  • New research identifies earliest signs of colon cancer

    01:28

  • Breast cancer survivor is granted wish to meet Hoda and Jenna

    09:36

  • New life-saving tech uses robotics to help detect lung cancer

    03:23

  • American Cancer Society report finds rising prostate cancer rates

    02:59

  • Women can pause breast cancer therapies to have baby: Study

    00:37

  • How a cancer diagnosis helped a woman rediscover her passion

    05:00

  • Singer Mary J. Blige joins Jill Biden in encouraging 'women to prioritize their health'

    02:54

  • The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond

    02:22

  • What men need to know about breast cancer

    02:43

  • Elizabeth Heiskell says breast cancer wasn’t on her radar ‘at all’

    09:39

  • Metastatic breast cancer on the rise in women under 40

    03:30

  • 4-time cancer survivor on how she maintains a positive outlook

    04:04

  • Elizabeth Hurley talks Estée Lauder’s breast cancer campaign

    05:28

  • How to identify your breast cancer risk and steps to reduce it

    05:28

  • Katie Couric says she was ‘stunned’ after breast cancer diagnosis

    11:20

  • Why women need access to better breast cancer screenings

    04:54

NBC News NOW

How young adult cancer programs are helping survivors in recovery

04:41

A Journal of Clinical Oncology study found that young adult cancer survivors have a higher risk of health problems and are more likely to have psychological distress than older adults. NBC News' Dr. Akshay Syal reports on the growing trend of cancer programs helping young survivors in recovery.June 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How young adult cancer programs are helping survivors in recovery

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Trials show experimental cancer vaccine may slow growth of brain tumors

    03:59

  • Teens shave heads in support of mom battling cancer

    03:22

  • How A.I. is helping doctors detect cancer

    03:53

  • New research identifies earliest signs of colon cancer

    01:28

  • Breast cancer survivor is granted wish to meet Hoda and Jenna

    09:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All