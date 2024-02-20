IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Julian Assange hopes to avoid U.S. extradition in final legal challenge
Feb. 20, 202403:21

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is attempting a final legal challenge to avoid being sent to the United States on spying charges. NBC News' Josh Lederman reports on when to expect a verdict from Assange's extradition hearing. Feb. 20, 2024

