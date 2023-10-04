'It was personal,' McCarthy says after being removed as House speaker

McCarthy speaks out after being removed as House speaker07:42
- Now Playing
'It was personal,' McCarthy says after being removed as House speaker01:23
- UP NEXT
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he won’t run again06:36
Philadelphia journalist shot and killed at home01:57
Paris dealing with bedbug infestation ahead of Olympics01:36
UN allows deployment of troops to Haiti02:57
At least 10 killed in Mexico church collapse02:47
Gaetz triggers vote to oust McCarthy as House speaker05:00
Government shutdown may threaten air travel, national parks and more02:20
40 lbs of fentanyl found in apartment near New York daycare02:21
Florida residents struggle to rebuild one year after Hurricane Ian04:35
Nagorno-Karabakh to dissolve after years-long war with Azerbaijan ends02:00
Remains found of Colorado mother who went missing in May 202003:09
Gilgo Beach murder case could expand as new bodies are found01:37
St. Louis woman incorrectly labeled as dead by Social Security04:01
Maui residents return home for the first time since fire05:02
More than 90 people dead after Iraq wedding erupts in fire01:36
Judge drops charges against Philadelphia officer who shot driver during stop02:52
Thousands of ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh due to violence03:15
Minnesota community continues search for teen who went missing two years ago02:43
Drug overdose deaths from fake pills are on the rise03:44
14-year-old regains eyesight after breakthrough treatment03:21
Saltwater intrusion threatens New Orleans' water supply02:03
Poll finds voters concerned by Biden's age05:29
Trapdoor containing fentanyl found at New York day care where a baby died03:06
Millions of Venezuelans are fleeing to the U.S. to escape violence04:18
Two officers charged in the death of Elijah McClain plead not guilty02:55
Mexico freight trains halts service after hundreds of migrants hitch rides to border03:01
Arizona cracking down on fake rehab centers targeting Native Americans05:40
Florida man accused of fatally shooting neighbor over tree trimming dispute02:18
Woman mugged outside of a grocery store in California01:33
Maui fire victims struggle to find housing as they get kicked out of hotels02:47
Nearly thirty people escape house boat after it catches fire in Arizona01:15
$500k jewelry heist in Florida caught on camera01:36
Number of migrants illegally crossing the border is rising03:21
Boebert seen vaping during ‘Beetlejuice,’ surveillance video appears to show02:30
Remembering Colombian artist Fernando Botero07:09
Florida officials face backlash over new Covid guidance04:01
Calif. school district pays $27 million in teen's bullying death02:22
Girl Scouts, surfer face off against animals in the water01:44
McCarthy speaks out after being removed as House speaker07:42
- Now Playing
'It was personal,' McCarthy says after being removed as House speaker01:23
- UP NEXT
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he won’t run again06:36
Philadelphia journalist shot and killed at home01:57
Paris dealing with bedbug infestation ahead of Olympics01:36
UN allows deployment of troops to Haiti02:57
Play All