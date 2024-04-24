IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Oregon police arrest suspect in apparent kidnapping caught on Ring camera
April 24, 2024
    Oregon police arrest suspect in apparent kidnapping caught on Ring camera

Oregon police arrest suspect in apparent kidnapping caught on Ring camera

Video caught on an Oregon home Ring camera shows an apparent kidnapping, where a woman is seen screaming for help. The suspect has since been arrested and the woman is safe. NBC News' Maura Barrett reports that the man and woman knew each other prior to the incident. April 24, 2024

