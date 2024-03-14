IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
SpaceX declares Starship launch a success
March 14, 2024

SpaceX declares Starship launch a success

02:21

A SpaceX mega rocket carrying a Starship capsule blasted into orbit. Despite the loss of the capsule upon re-entry, the mission is being hailed as a success.March 14, 2024

