Supreme Court allows Texas abortion law to remain in effect
09:20
The Supreme Court ruled to allow the Texas abortion law to remain, which bans abortions past six weeks gestation. The Court is also allowing abortion providers to sue the state in federal court, but only state licensing officials. Dec. 11, 2021
