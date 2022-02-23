Texas attorney general says transition care for minors is child abuse under state law
Outrage has sparked in Texas after the state attorney general Ken Paxton said that providing gender-affirming medical care to minors is considered child abuse under state law. NBC News' Jo Yurcaba reports. Feb. 23, 2022
