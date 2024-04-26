IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Venice introduces world's first tourist entrance fee
Venice introduces world's first tourist entrance fee

Venice, Italy, has launched a five dollar tourist entrance fee to the city to reduce overcrowding on busy days. The fee only applies to visitors who did not book accommodation or on certain holidays. April 26, 2024

