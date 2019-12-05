Impeachment 101

BREAKING: Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on lockdown after reports of shooting

Four constitutional law experts debated impeachment in the House Judiciary Committee.
Image: Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Jonathan Turley, Michael Gerhardt
Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman, Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, University of North Carolina Law School professor Michael Gerhardt and George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley are sworn in before testifying during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 4, 2019.Alex Brandon / AP

Four constitutional law experts testified in the House Judiciary Committee’s first hearing in the inquiry on Wednesday, treating lawmakers and the public to a lesson on impeachment.

Guest Josh Lederman, national political reporter for NBC News, walks through how Democrats and Republicans used their witnesses to argue the constitutional case for and against impeaching President Donald Trump.

Want to ask host Steve Kornacki a question about impeachment? Send an email to articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

Listen here:

