Impeachment 101

Four constitutional law experts testified in the House Judiciary Committee’s first hearing in the inquiry on Wednesday, treating lawmakers and the public to a lesson on impeachment.
Guest Josh Lederman, national political reporter for NBC News, walks through how Democrats and Republicans used their witnesses to argue the constitutional case for and against impeaching President Donald Trump.
Want to ask host Steve Kornacki a question about impeachment? Send an email to articletwopodcast@gmail.com.
Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.
Find the transcript here within 24 hours.
Listen here: