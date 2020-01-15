Special Delivery

It’s official. Today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the seven house managers and transmitted two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of justice, to the Senate. It is still unclear whether the trial, which is set to begin next week, will include witness testimony.
Steve Kornacki talks to Alex Moe, NBC News Capitol Hill Producer, about the historic week day in Washington and the Senate’s next move.
