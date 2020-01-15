EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani associate says Trump was fully aware, consented to attempts to coerce Ukraine

Special Delivery

The articles of impeachment are now in the hands of the Senate.
Image: US-politics-impeachment
The House clerk and impeachment managers bring the articles of impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump from the House to the Senate on Capitol Hill Jan. 15, 2020.Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images

It’s official. Today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the seven house managers and transmitted two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of justice, to the Senate. It is still unclear whether the trial, which is set to begin next week, will include witness testimony.

Steve Kornacki talks to Alex Moe, NBC News Capitol Hill Producer, about the historic week day in Washington and the Senate’s next move.

Have a question about this stage of impeachment? Ask our host Steve Kornacki: articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

Further Reading:

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

