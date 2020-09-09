After calling for double voting, Trump says he may cast his ballot in person in Florida

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he may vote in person in person in Florida for November's election instead of casting an absentee ballot.

Asked in an interview with CBS West Palm Beach whether he plans to vote in person in his home state, Trump said he hasn't "made that determination" yet.

"I may do absentee, or I may do that. I'd like to do it in person. I prefer doing it in person," he added.

The president has not only been railing against mail-in voting and alleged fraud, but he has also recently encouraged people to vote twice in the general election, which is illegal.

Last month, Trump and first lady Melania Trump voted absentee in Florida's primary election on Aug. 18 after requesting an absentee ballot as Palm Beach County residents. Trump and his wife changed their permanent residence from New York City to Florida last year.

In early August, Trump said that he had "total confidence" in Florida’s ability to accurately count mail-in ballots for the November election, but suggested the results in other states would not be reliable.

"Florida has got a great Republican governor, and it had a great Republican governor," Trump said when asked by a reporter why he was comfortable with Florida’s mail-in voting process but doubted similar systems in other states.