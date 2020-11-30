Biden suffers hairline fractures to foot while playing with dog

President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his right foot Sunday in an injury that will likely require a walking boot for several weeks, his doctor said.

The fractures occurred while Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens' two German shepherds.

Officials initially believed the president-elect twisted his ankle, and his personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, said later that Biden had sprained his right foot and X-rays did not appear to show “obvious” bone fractures.

But follow-up CT scans revealed small fractures to Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones in the mid-section of his right foot, said O’Connor, director of executive medicine at George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates.

“It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” O’Connor said.