Breaking News Emails
What are the issues or topics that matter most to you in choosing what candidate to support in the 2020 presidential election? What's the one question you would ask at the first Democratic presidential primary debate if you had the chance? Tell us here.
We are looking for questions from you before the debate, to be held June 26 and 27 in Miami. Your question could be chosen and asked live by one of our five moderators.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news and updates on the 2020 debates
You can watch the debate live on NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo from 9-11 p.m. ET on both nights. The debate will also be streamed online free on NBC News' digital platforms, including NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News NOW, the NBC News Mobile App and OTT apps, in addition to Telemundo’s digital platforms.