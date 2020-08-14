Harris: Biden broke 'one of the most substantial barriers that has existed' in naming her as VP pick

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Friday lauded Joe Biden for having the “audacity to choose a Black woman" to be his running mate even though such a decision may have come with political risks.

“What a statement about Joe Biden, that he decided that he was going to do that thing that was about breaking one of the most substantial barriers that has existed in our country, and that he made that decision with whatever risks that brings,” Harris told The 19th in her first one-on-one interview since being selected by Biden earlier this week. The interview aired exclusively on MSNBC.

Harris — who is the first woman of color ever chosen for a major party ticket and would become, if elected, the first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president — said her selection had “pushed forward something that might have otherwise taken decades.”

"Sometimes we have to get out of our comfort zone to do what is right to move forward," Harris said.

She added that the Democratic presidential ticket was “about representing who America really is, and knowing that among us there may be those who seemingly have nothing in common, but have everything in common.”

Harris slammed President Donald Trump as “somebody who is full-time just beating people down,” saying that voters will have the choice this fall to instead elect a president “who works to lift folks up.”

She also took aim at Republicans in various roles across the U.S., who have put in place restrictive voting laws — like voter ID requirements — that disproportionately make it harder for people of color to vote.

“Why don’t they want us to vote? Why are they creating obstacles to us voting?” Harris said. “The answer is because, when we vote things change, when we vote things get better. When we vote, we address the disparities we’ve been talking about.”

“These are the things that are on the line,” Harris added.

She urged all voters to “jump over those obstacles to make sure our voices are heard and counted in this election.”