Five months in, Nikki Haley is still waiting for her moment

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. — When Nikki Haley entered the presidential race Feb. 15, she was polling at 4.5%.

Five months later, she’s at 4.4%.

But in Haley’s telling, and that of her allies, she’s got everyone right where she wants them: doubting her.

“I have been underestimated in everything I have ever done,” Haley told a crowd of northern New Hampshire voters this month. “And it’s a blessing, because it makes me scrappy.”

At the town hall here, Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and twice-elected governor of South Carolina, explained that she’s well familiar with having to overcome small poll numbers, low name ID and minimal press coverage.

There was her first run for the state Legislature in 2004, when she unseated a longtime incumbent after entering the race with little fanfare. Then there was her first gubernatorial run in 2010, when she emerged from a deep field of well-known contenders.

“I was ‘Nikki who?’” she said. “I had 3% in the polls. I had the least amount of money. And I worked South Carolina like no one else and won.”

Those doubts are unlikely to cool off anytime soon. The lone female contender in the GOP presidential primary, Haley’s campaign has largely operated in neutral as her rivals have seen polling shifts large and small. Here in the Granite State, which Haley has heavily targeted, a University of New Hampshire survey released Tuesday found her tied for sixth, just behind North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — two long-shot aspirants who entered the race almost four months after her.

And even as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign has stumbled out of the gate — opening up room for one of the many alternatives to former President Donald Trump to climb into second place — much of the attention has turned not to Haley, but to her fellow South Carolinian, Sen. Tim Scott. In a confidential memo, DeSantis’ campaign named Scott as a potential rising threat while dismissing the former governor who first appointed him to the seat as someone attracting “low to no interest.”

What’s more, several Republicans who spoke with NBC News said they did not expect Haley’s fortunes to soon change. Terry Sullivan, the former campaign manager to Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential bid, said Haley’s message has been too “muddled.”

She’s tried to tout her time as U.N. ambassador while running against Trump, the man who gave her the position. She’s pushed a strong foreign policy message, even though her primary experience in that area was representing the United States at an institution conservatives loathe. And she has tried to both tout her unique background as the daughter of Indian immigrants and the first female governor of South Carolina while at the same time criticizing identity politics.

“She tries to be the Goldilocks candidate,” Sullivan said. “And it’s going to take a really clean message to cut through and resonate with primary voters that clearly want an alternative to Trump but just aren’t seeing it out there.”

Haley, whose campaign declined an interview request for this story, has so far built her campaign around holding town-hall-style events in Iowa and New Hampshire, with a lesser focus on her home state.

“When people see her, they’re going to really be pleasantly surprised,” former New Hampshire state Rep. Kim Rice, a Haley supporter, said. “And I think we’re going to see a big shift.”