Haley focuses on small towns in her New Hampshire pitch

LANCASTER, N.H. -- During presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s latest swing through New Hampshire, she’s visiting some places that don't have many voters.

Haley visited three small towns with less than 5,000 people on Thursday and Friday, holding events in North Conway, Lincoln and Lancaster. She’s making a push in the northern part of the state, known as the North Country, to prove to voters that she’s willing to work for every vote.

“There’s not a lot of people here, but every vote counts,” Haley said in a brief interview with NBC News on Friday, later adding, “We want to make sure every person hears us, sees us, knows that we fought for their vote.”

After each event, Haley, the former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor, has spent time looking people in the eye, listening to their stories and shaking their hands.

Haley says voters have told her, “nobody else has been here. And so they’re thrilled that we were — we took the time to come out.”

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall event in Lancaster, N.H., on July 7. Emma Barnett/NBC News

Ken Farnaso, a Haley spokesperson, said in a statement that Haley is the first “top-tier candidate” to visit the North Country. Farnaso noted that the area is similar to Haley’s hometown in rural South Carolina.

“Our campaign never takes any vote for granted, and Nikki will work to earn every Granite Stater’s support,” Farnaso said.

Haley pointed to her small-town roots during her town hall in Lancaster, where she told voters “I knew we were going to these small towns and I grew up in a small town, but I didn’t grow up like this. This is beautiful. Like truly beautiful. This is like God’s country. Like I’ve never seen.”

Colin Christie, a Lancaster voter, told NBC News he is “removed from a lot of the limelight” as a resident of a small town and he appreciated Haley’s visit.

“It was important that we get a chance to voice our opinions as opposed to the general consensus of more populated areas in the southern part of our state,” he said.

On Saturday Haley will remain in the Granite State for another town hall in Hanover as well as a summer house party in Henniker. By the end of the day on Saturday, Haley will have done 39 events in New Hampshire, according to her campaign.