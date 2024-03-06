Mitch McConnell endorses Donald Trump for president

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday endorsed Donald Trump's bid to return to the White House, following a dominant Super Tuesday performance by the former president.

“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States. It should come as no surprise that, as nominee, he will have my support," McConnell, of Kentucky, said.

The Senate minority leader was the highest-profile Republican who had yet to endorse Trump. When asked repeatedly whether he would back the former president in recent months, McConnell demurred, telling reporters he would back the party's eventual nominee.

McConnell issued his endorsement shortly after former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley ended her campaign for the presidency.

In his statement Wednesday, McConnell highlighted the "great things" he and Trump had accomplished during his presidency, including remaking the federal judiciary and installing three conservative justices on the Supreme Court.

"I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared towards making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people," he said.

