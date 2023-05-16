Nikki Haley's financial disclosures detail speaking fees, corporate board role

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s personal financial disclosure report shows that she was paid between $100,001 and $1 million for each of her 12 speaking engagements in the months leading up to the launch of her presidential campaign.

The report Haley filed lists 12 speaking engagements that she delivered in about an 11-month period ending in January. It says Haley was compensated for her speaking engagements in Toronto, Montreal, Singapore and Australia and in major U.S. cities such as New York, Chicago and Dallas. Some of the organizations she spoke to include the Barclays Services Corporation, BMO Harris Bank, the Centre for Israel and Jewish affairs, and the National Automobile Dealers Association.

Haley also received a salary of between $50,001 and $100,000 as a board member of Great Southern Homes based in Irmo, South Carolina, a large regional home builder, from July 2021 until December of last year. She also reported holding company stock valued between $250,001 and $500,000.

Great Southern Homes became part of a new publicly traded company called United Homes Group this year, and Haley reported that she is currently on the board of United Homes Group.

She also reported earning $100,001 and $1 million in consulting fees from Prism Global Management. She reported earning the same amount in salary from Little Engine Inc., an asset holding company that she jointly owns with her spouse.

She earned between $100,001 and $1 million in royalties from her book released last year titled, “If You Want Something Done,” and was paid a salary of $50,0001 to $100,0000 for her role as an adviser to United Against a Nuclear Iran, according to the report.

All presidential candidates are required by law to file an annual public financial disclosure report with the Office of Government Ethics either 30 days after declaring their candidacy or by May 15. Haley announced her presidential bid in February.

A spokesperson for Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment on her reported earnings.