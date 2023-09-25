Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom will debate on Fox News in November

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will take part in a televised 90-minute debate moderated by Fox News' Sean Hannity on Nov. 30, the network announced Monday in a press release.

The debate will air on Hannity's namesake show from Georgia, though a specific location in the key battleground state remains "to be determined."

"I look forward to the opportunity to debate Gavin Newsom over our very different visions for the future of our country," DeSantis said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“We’ve agreed to the debate — provided there is no cheering section, no hype videos or any of the other crutches Desantis requested," Newsom spokesperson Nathan Click said in a statement, emphasizing that they "want a real debate — not a circus."

The two ideologically opposed governors first agreed to take each other on in early August, but negotiations stalled for weeks over the proposed rules.

DeSantis, who is running for the Republican nomination for president, often takes aim at Newsom on the campaign trail, painting California as a failing liberal antithesis to his home state of Florida.

Three days after accepting the invitation to debate, DeSantis explained his thinking to a crowd at a campaign event in Grinnell, Iowa.

"One, Biden’s agenda is ultimately just trying to take the California agenda nationally anyways. ... California leftism is kind of how the Democratic Party operates," he said, claiming that "Biden may not be the candidate" and that Newsom may instead become the Democratic nominee.

Newsom is widely talked about as a potential presidential candidate, but he has shrugged off rumors that he would launch a primary challenge against Biden.

"President Biden is going to run, and we're looking forward to getting him re-elected," he told Chuck Todd in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," emphasizing that Vice President Kamala Harris is "naturally" Biden's successor.

DeSantis is also in California this week for another campaign face-off: the second GOP primary debate on Wednesday from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.