Ron DeSantis is planning a campaign reboot as he struggles to close the gap with Trump

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign is planning a reboot, top campaign officials told NBC News, with a significant shift on messaging, events and media strategy.

Expect to see fewer big speeches and more hand-shaking in diners and churches.

There will be more of a national focus than constant Florida references.

And the mainstream media may start to get more access.

In short, DeSantis will be running as an insurgent candidate rather than as an incumbent governor.

“Ron DeSantis has never been the favorite or the darling of the establishment and he has won because of it every time. No one in this race has been under fire more and won than Gov. DeSantis. He’s ready to prove them wrong again. Buckle up,” DeSantis Campaign Manager Generra Peck said.

Campaign filings show that the DeSantis campaign needs to figure out how to bring in more money and spend less. It fired roughly a dozen staffers last week. Donors and allies are pressing for a change. The poll numbers are stagnant. And rival GOP presidential candidates are smelling blood in the water.

“Downright low” is how a source who was present when the staffers were fired called morale these days.

“The entire campaign is on the brink,” the person said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The reboot is notable for a candidate who was perhaps the most widely expected GOP entrant into the 2024 race. While DeSantis has maintained second-ranking place in the polls, he’s been unable to close the gap with the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

But the hurdles remain significant, and it’s unclear if it’s too late to reverse early stumbles. While some candidates have successfully shifted after a tough start, the presidential campaign trail is littered with candidates who ultimately failed to regain momentum.

Leaner, more intimate campaign events

DeSantis’ campaign finance report flashed some bright warning signs.

Although he raised more than $20 million between mid-May and the end of June — more than any other GOP presidential candidate — more than two-thirds of that money came from donors who gave the legal limit and cannot donate again. He also spent about 40% of what he raised, with 92 people on the payroll.

Other candidates — including Sen. Tim Scott, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former United Nations Amb. Nikki Haley and even former President Donald Trump — all had higher spending rates than DeSantis. But with less cash in the bank ($12.2 million to Trump’s $22.5 million) and the high number of maxed-out donors, solvency became a real question.

The full extent of the campaign’s dire financial picture became clear to the broader team only after the June 30 end-of-quarter reporting deadline, according to two sources familiar with the situation who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to share information on behalf of the campaign.

The campaign postponed paying some of its outstanding bills until after the end of June, in part so its second-quarter financial report would show more money in the bank, according to the sources. It’s not an uncommon practice by campaigns running up against a big reporting deadline, but it can obscure a larger issue.

Top DeSantis aides acknowledge that the money situation has to be addressed. They plan to do so in part by cutting costs for the governor’s events.

DeSantis won’t travel less, but his campaign appearances will begin to be leaner and more intimate.

This week’s stop in Tega Cay, South Carolina served as a starting point, where he held a town hall style event with a noticeably pared-down security presence. According to figures provided by the campaign, the event cost a total of $940 but brought in $1,600 in organic donations from attendees.

Going forward, expect fewer podiums and stages, and more stops at Pizza Ranches, churches and VFW halls where DeSantis can speak directly to voters with no big platforms or barricades blocking close contact.

“All DeSantis needs to drive news and win this primary is a mic and a crowd,” Peck said.

The campaign will also rely more heavily on “special guest” invitations from outside organizations as a way to cut down on their own event costs, particularly ones run by its bigger-pocketed counterparts at the pro DeSantis super PAC, Never Back Down.

New communications strategy

DeSantis will also be tweaking his message. Up until this point, much of his pitch to voters has been centered on his accomplishments in Florida. But he will soon be switching to a more national outlook, according to top campaign officials.

The candidate already known for being a culture warrior will lean into an “us against the world" message in the effort to emerge as the insurgent fighter. The campaign intends to wear the negative headlines as a badge of honor.

“Gov. DeSantis’ public service has been defined by being the underdog. Every time he has been underestimated, written off, or dismissed, he has proven his enemies wrong — from winning a stunning upset in his first congressional race, to beating Tallahassee insider Adam Putnam in 2018, to bucking the entrenched bureaucracy on COVID,” Peck said.

At the same time, the campaign is opening up to what it has long called “corporate media” after months of largely limiting his engagement with reporters to conservative outlets. DeSantis took questions from NBC News about immigration issues in June, and he sat down with CNN this week.

The campaign said more interviews with national media will be coming, along with more media gaggles and greater press access overall to the candidate while he’s on the trail.

They’re dubbing it the “DeSantis is Everywhere” approach, and they’re bringing on a new hire and solidifying the communications team to help execute it. Cody Hall is joining the campaign as a senior communications adviser from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, where he served as communications director after working on his 2018 gubernatorial campaign. Campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo is stepping into the communications director role, and Bryan Griffin will continue to serve as press secretary.

The DeSantis campaign already laid off roughly a dozen people, as NBC News reported. According to campaign officials, as of now, they are not planning for any more budget-related layoffs.

The layoffs shook the campaign. The source in the room that day said a lawyer and senior staff member — not Peck — went around the office and dryly notified employees they were being let go, thanking them for their service and telling them they needed to leave by 2pm that day. The fired staffers were told someone would follow up with them in the coming days.

The first GOP primary debate on Aug. 23 will be a key test for DeSantis, who will be the top-polling figure on the stage if Trump stays away, as he has indicated that he will. The campaign plans to ramp up talk about DeSantis’ biography in the coming weeks, with a focus on the economy and foreign policy as leading issues.

“The elites have already picked their candidates — Joe Biden and Donald Trump — but the American people want a fighter who is not a creature of Washington and isn’t afraid to stand up and take our country back,” a source familiar with the campaign’s thinking said.