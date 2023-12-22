Ron DeSantis' super PAC cancels remaining ad reservations as another group aims to fills the void

Never Back Down, which has been the primary super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Republican presidential primary, has canceled its remaining TV ad reservations in Iowa and New Hampshire.

In a statement, the group's chairman indicated that Fight Right, another super PAC backing DeSantis, will handle TV ad spending going forward while Never Back Down focuses on its field operation.

“Never Back Down is laser focused on its core mission — running the most advanced grassroots and political caucus operation in this race and helping deliver the GOP nomination for Governor DeSantis who will deliver America from the disastrous policies of the Left,” said the group’s chairman, Scott Wagner.

“We are thrilled to have Fight Right and others covering the air for Governor DeSantis while we work the ground game in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and beyond," Wagner added.

The Never Back Down ad cancellations totaled more than $2.5 million, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

Taryn Fenske, a spokeswoman for Fight Right, told NBC News that the group plans to spend over $2.5 million on TV ads in Iowa, the first state to vote in the Republican race, starting Sunday.

One of the ads, which the group is spending more than $1 million on, attacks former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, one of DeSantis’ competitors for the GOP nomination.

“Tricky Nikki pretends she’s tough on China,” a narrator in the ad says. “But as governor she promised to do whatever it takes to get Chinese companies set up in our backyard.”

The move comes amid turmoil in recent weeks for Never Back Down, with their top strategists departing earlier this month following reports of infighting among the group.

Never Back Down was the top spender among all campaigns and super PACs in the GOP presidential primary this year, pouring more than $40 million into ads, according to AdImpact.

But starting the second full week of December, the group went dark on the airwaves.

Fight Right started spending money on ads in late November and eventually overtook Never Back Down in ad spending after Thanksgiving. So far, they've spent over $6 million on the airwaves.

Never Back Down has spent money on ads in Iowa and New Hampshire, but so far Fight Right has prioritized spending in Iowa media markets. This is consistent with the DeSantis campaign's strategy, which is focusing almost entirely on Iowa on the airwaves.

Still, in an NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll from earlier this month, DeSantis lagged far behind former President Donald Trump among likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers.

And in New Hampshire, a Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll of likely Republican primary voters from earlier this week found DeSantis trailing Trump, Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.