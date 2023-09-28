6 key takeaways from the second Republican debate of 2023

Seven Republican presidential contenders took the debate stage Wednesday at the Reagan Library in California — once again, without the presence of runaway front-runner Donald Trump.

There’s no evidence that Trump paid a political price for skipping the first Republican debate, and it remains to be seen whether this time will be different. Notably, his nearest-polling rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, took aim at Trump for skipping the contest.

Since that first Aug. 23 debate, Trump’s share of the GOP primary vote has grown from 52% to 54%, according to the FiveThirtyEight polling average. He has also extended his lead over his DeSantis from 37 points to 40 points. While DeSantis remains stranded in the teens, nobody else cracks double digits.

Here are six key takeaways from the debate in Simi Valley:

DeSantis calls out Trump for skipping the debate and attacking Florida's six-week abortion ban

Trump's main rival took a more aggressive tone Wednesday night, using his first answer to deliver a broadside at the missing front-runner.

“Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage,” DeSantis said, adding that the former president should be present to explain why he added $7 trillion to the national debt while in office.

Later, he tore into Trump’s remarks calling Florida’s six-week abortion ban "terrible."

“The former president, who’s missing in action tonight, he’s had a lot to say about that,” he said. “He should be here explaining his comments — to try to say that pro-life protections are somehow a ‘terrible thing’? I want him to look into the eyes and tell people who have been fighting this fight for a long time.”

DeSantis has sought to walk the line between driving a contrast between himself and Trump, but without overstepping and alienating supporters of a former president who retains a loyal following within the Republican Party.

Christie gets 'Donald Duck' trending on social media

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Trump’s most outspoken critic, took him to task again for failing to finish the border wall and for adding debt. Later, he looked into the camera and spoke to Trump: “Donald, I know you’re watching. You can’t help yourself... You’re not here tonight because you’re afraid to be on this stage and defending your record. You keep doing that, nobody up here’s gonna keep calling you Donald Trump, we’re gonna call you Donald Duck.”

His remarks drew jeers from the crowd. Soon, "Donald Duck" was trending on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Trump, meanwhile, was giving a speech Wednesday evening in Clinton Township, Michigan. Moments before the debate ended, Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita issued a statement labeling it “boring and inconsequential,” calling on the Republican National Committee to “immediately put an end to any further primary debates” so Republicans can focus on President Joe Biden and “quit wasting time and money.”

Candidates deflect on striking union workers

As the United Auto Workers strike continues, the GOP candidates sidestepped on whether they side with the workers' demands or the companies, instead pivoting to the president and friendlier issues like government spending and immigration.

“Joe Biden should not be on the picket line. He should be on the southern border, working to close our southern border,” said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who didn't disavow his earlier remarks that took a harsh line against the striking workers.

Ramaswamy said he sympathizes with the workers but that their tactics were misdirected.

“Go picket in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., he said.

Pence said he'll fight for the right of workers to decide whether or not to join a union: "Joe Biden doesn’t belong on a picket line. He belongs on the unemployment line."

Nikki Haley said workers are striking only "because all of the spending" that Biden has supported "that's raised inflation."

A GOP stuck in neutral on health care policy

This debate highlighted the extent to which Republicans are stuck in neutral on health care policy, speaking in familiar abstractions.

Ron DeSantis called for “more power for people and the doctor-patient relationship.” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum criticized Washington for “picking winners and losers." Former Vice President Mike Pence, addressing health care, said he wants to transfer power to the states.

“I think it’s one of the choices here. My former running mate Donald Trump actually has a plan to consolidate more power in Washington D.C., consolidate more power in the executive branch," he said.

Since the failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017, which backfired politically, the GOP has largely steered clear of this issue and avoided coming up with an alternate vision of their own.

A new NBC News poll says voters trust Democrats over Republicans to deal with health care by a large margin of 45% to 22%.

Haley, Ramaswamy clash again

Ramaswamy defended his use of TikTok — even though it’s controlled by a Chinese company and he once called it "digital fentanyl" — saying that the GOP must win elections and do so by reaching younger voters where they are.

Haley was incensed.

“This is infuriating because TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps that we can have," she said. "Honestly, every time I hear you I feel a little bit dumber for what you say."

They also found themselves at odds on Ukraine funding, a major issue that has divided congressional Republicans.

Ramaswamy said the U.S. should cut off money.

“Just because Putin’s an evil dictator does not mean Ukraine is good,” the entrepreneur said. Haley interrupted him to defend the need to defeat Putin and Russia.

“A win for Russia is a win for China,” she told him. “I forgot, you like China.”

(Among the other candidates, DeSantis also opposed U.S. aid to Ukraine. Christie, Pence and Scott also backed U.S. aid to Ukraine.)

Ramaswamy’s punchy performance last month didn’t help him — he’s down by several points to 6.3% of the vote, according to the FiveThirtyEight polling average. One candidate who grew her vote after the first debate was former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, nearly doubling it to 6.3%.

Burgum, serial interruptor

There were multiple interruptions during the debate that left the Fox Business moderators struggling to remain in control. Burgum was a serial interruptor during the evening — potentially because he’s on the bubble and wants to hold his debate slot for the next one. At one point, a moderator threatened to cut his mic if he persisted.

Earlier, a moderator reminded the candidates that interruptions would only cost them time by the end of the debate. And toward the end of the debate, another moderator had to remind them not to jump in unless they were called on.