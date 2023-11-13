IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tim Scott drops out of the 2024 presidential race

The South Carolina senator has been stagnating in the polls for months despite spending big on early TV ads.
Tim Scott speaks to media after the Republican presidential primary debate in Miami, Fla. on Wednesday.Shuran Huang for NBC News
By Nnamdi Egwuonwu and Alex Tabet

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina announced Sunday night that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential campaign.

“When I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign," Scott said in an appearance on former GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy's Fox News program.

"I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they’re telling me: not now," Scott continued.

The announcement comes after Scott canceled a scheduled campaign swing in Iowa this weekend, citing the flu. His campaign postponed events this weekend.

