Vivek Ramaswamy's political director moves over to the Trump campaign

Brian Swensen was a member of Ramaswamy’s New Hampshire campaign team. A digital staffer also recently left the Ramaswamy effort.
Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the third Republican presidential primary debate.
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy at the third Republican presidential primary debate in Miami on Nov. 8.
By Emma Barnett, Katherine Koretski and Jonathan Allen

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Vivek Ramaswamy’s national political director is leaving his campaign this week to join former President Donald Trump’s re-election effort. 

Brian Swensen was a member of Ramaswamy’s New Hampshire team, playing an active part in the campaign’s efforts across the state. He was also planning a trip to Nevada in the upcoming weeks to check on the campaign’s efforts there. 

The news was first reported by The Messenger. 

A person familiar with the matter tells NBC News that Swenson exited the campaign on good terms. 

Mike Biundo, a partner with the consulting firm Ascent Strategic Group who once served as presidential campaign manager for Rick Santorum, joined the Ramaswamy campaign about a month ago as national senior adviser and is now taking the lead in New Hampshire, according to a Ramaswamy aide. 

“We wish him the best in his career,” the aide added regarding Swensen.

Swensen’s exit comes after a member of Ramaswamy’s digital team also left earlier this month, according to another person familiar with that move.

