Vivek Ramaswamy's political director moves over to the Trump campaign

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Vivek Ramaswamy’s national political director is leaving his campaign this week to join former President Donald Trump’s re-election effort.

Brian Swensen was a member of Ramaswamy’s New Hampshire team, playing an active part in the campaign’s efforts across the state. He was also planning a trip to Nevada in the upcoming weeks to check on the campaign’s efforts there.

The news was first reported by The Messenger.

A person familiar with the matter tells NBC News that Swenson exited the campaign on good terms.

Mike Biundo, a partner with the consulting firm Ascent Strategic Group who once served as presidential campaign manager for Rick Santorum, joined the Ramaswamy campaign about a month ago as national senior adviser and is now taking the lead in New Hampshire, according to a Ramaswamy aide.

“We wish him the best in his career,” the aide added regarding Swensen.

Swensen’s exit comes after a member of Ramaswamy’s digital team also left earlier this month, according to another person familiar with that move.