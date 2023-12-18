Ron DeSantis’ campaign and super PAC hit with a complaint by a watchdog group

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign and the super PAC supporting him, Never Back Down, were the subject of a complaint filed Monday by the Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit watchdog group, which alleged coordination between the two entities in violation of federal election laws.

“Never PAC has for months coordinated its activities with and made in-kind contributions to DeSantis and his campaign committee, contravening the explicit legal requirement that super PACs must remain 'independent' of—i.e., not coordinate with or make contributions to—federal candidates or their campaigns,” the complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission stated.

The complaint follows a litany of reporting on the recent upheaval at Never Back Down, most recently with the departure of its chief operative, Jeff Roe.

Spokespeople for Never Back Down and the DeSantis campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The super PAC is heavily invested in DeSantis’ Iowa ground game, which the candidate has held up as a top weapon in his arsenal to compete in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

On Monday, Never Back Down “hosted” DeSantis’ events in the state. At one of the stops, DeSantis was asked about Roe’s recent departure.

“It’s a separate entity. And so it’s just, this stuff just happens,” DeSantis said. “And it’s not in my purview.”