Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi announces run for New York governor

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi announced Monday that he's running for New York governor, joining a crowded Democratic primary that includes Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James.

Suozzi's entrance into the race means he won't run again for the congressional seat he first won in 2016, making him the 18th Democrat who will not be running for re-election in 2022.

Suozzi, a moderate, said he's running for governor because he has "a bold new vision for what state needs," and described himself as a "common-sense Democrat who gets things done."

"This whole left right thing extremist thing is killing our country and killing our state," Suozzi said.

He said he'd focus on crime, Covid, the economy, homelessness and education while keeping property and income taxes down.

"It’s not about being politically correct. It’s about doing the correct thing," Suozzi said at a virtual press conference announcing his run. He touted his work with the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus on the infrastructure bill, and stressed his work on restoring state and local tax deductions - SALT - in the Build Back Better bill.

Asked if he was worried that his departure would give Republicans a chance at capturing his congressional seat, which is mainly located in Long Island, Suozzi said, "It's always a concern because it's a swing seat."

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure my congressional seat goes to another common sense Democrat," he said.

The Democrats currently control the House by eight seats, 221 to 213, going into the 2022 midterms. Besides Suozzi, 17 Democrats have announced they're not running for re-election, compared to a dozen Republicans.

Besides Hochul and James, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams announced he's running in the Democratic primary for governor as well, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also appears poised to throw his hat in the ring.

A former mayor of Glen Cove, L.I., and Nassau County executive, Suozzi turned down an offer from New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams to be his deputy mayor over the weekend.

"I will do everything I can to help my friend Mayor-elect @ericadamsfornyc & the people of NYC succeed. After discussing it with my family, I believe the best way for me to help him and NYC is in elected office," Suozzi tweeted on Saturday. "I will announce my plans for the future in the coming days."