FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify before House Judiciary Committee in July

WASHINGTON — FBI Director Christopher Wray is expected to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News on Monday.

Wray is slated to testify before the GOP-controlled panel, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, on July 12, the sources said, after lawmakers return from the July 4 congressional recess.

One of the sources said "everything is on the table" for discussion at the hearing.

Jordan has criticized the FBI and Wray on numerous topics, including a federal investigation into Hunter Biden, who is expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failure to pay taxes. The president’s son also faces a separate felony gun possession charge that is likely to be dismissed if he meets certain conditions.

Separately, Jordan has subpoenaed Wray for documents after the GOP chairman said a withdrawn memo focused on the FBI exploring possible domestic violent extremism in Catholic churches. He also subpoenaed Wray and other members of the Biden administration for documents related to local school board meetings.

Wray's upcoming appearance follows a threat from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., to initiate proceedings to hold Wray in contempt of Congress.

The proceedings did not move forward after the FBI agreed to let Republicans view a document that purportedly describes an unverified allegation from a human source that Joe Biden accepted a bribe as vice president. The FBI and a federal prosecutor reviewed the allegation when it was made in 2020, NBC News previously reported. The bribery allegation was not substantiated, a senior law enforcement official said earlier this month.