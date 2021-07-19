Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan tests positive for Covid-19 after vaccination

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., revealed Monday that he has tested positive for Covid after being fully vaccinated and is experiencing very mild symptoms and quarantining at home.

Buchanan “has been fully vaccinated since it was made available to him earlier this year,” his office said.

The congressman added, “This should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

Buchanan represents Florida’s 16th Congressional District, which includes Sarasota, and is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Illnesses from coronavirus infections after full vaccination are expected but rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency is currently monitoring cases that result in hospitalization or death.