Giuliani meets with Jan. 6 committee for nine hours

WASHINGTON — Rudy Giuliani, one of the most prominent promoters of former President Donald Trump's lies about a stolen election, testified Friday before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

One source told NBC News that the onetime Trump attorney met with the Democratic-controlled House committee for roughly nine hours, including breaks.

NBC News has reached out to Giuliani’s attorney for comment. The Jan. 6 committee declined to comment.

CNN first reported on Giuliani’s appearance.

The committee in January subpoenaed Giuliani and three other Trump allies — Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn — over efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The committee said at the time that its interest in Giuliani stemmed from his efforts to, among other things, “convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results.” Giuliani was in contact with Trump and members of Congress “regarding strategies for delaying or overturning the results of the 2020 election,” the subpoena states.

The former New York City mayor's virtual testimony comes weeks after a previously scheduled meeting was scrapped at the last minute after the House committee denied a request to record the proceedings.