Hours ahead of House immigration votes, Trump questions point of passing the bills

The president's messaging may be unhelpful to GOP leaders, but not necessarily an inaccurate assessment of the legislative odds. The bills would most likely be dead on arrival in the Senate — if either makes it that far.

“Republican leaders have long stated the two votes today on immigration are to allow members to be on the record on immigration and to avoid the discharge petition," an attempt by moderate members to force immigration votes, a senior GOP leadership aide told NBC News. "It is more member management than anything else. Both of these bills are expected to fail.”

And so three senior GOP sources said that while the tweet doesn't help, they actually don’t view it as that damaging to the compromise bill's chances — because both bills were already expected to fail. The tweet, they said, is just the president lowering expectations.

As Trump tweeted about the futility of the House votes, Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was on Capitol Hill for a national security forum, urging Congress to act on the issue. Asked what will happen to children who have already been separated from their parents, she said, “We issued our executive order yesterday — we are implementing it.”

For the past several days, the president has presented GOP leadership with additional hurdles in their bid to pass immigration legislation.

On Tuesday evening, when the president came to Capitol Hill and huddled with House Republicans behind closed doors, many members left the meeting confused about whether Trump supported either bill, or both.

The following day, after administration officials reiterated that the White House could do nothing unilaterally to end the separation of migrant children from their parents at the border, Trump signed an executive order temporarily ending the policy — alleviating pressure on the House GOP to quickly pass a legislative fix, the single most unifying element of the House compromise bill.

The Goodlatte bill is not expected to garner the necessary votes needed to pass in the House, and lawmakers were uncertain Thursday whether the compromise bill would cross the finish line in the House. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, which was involved in negotiations that led to the compromise bill, was seen arguing with Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., during the final vote series on Wednesday on the House floor.

A Meadows spokesperson later tweeted that the congressman had since spoken with Ryan, and was "working to resolve a communication issue on the compromise immigration bill.”

Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Nielsen were privately lobbying lawmakers Wednesday to support the compromise bill.