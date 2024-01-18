House Republicans set Hunter Biden deposition date for late February

WASHINGTON — Two Republican-led House committees announced on Thursday that Hunter Biden will appear for a closed-door deposition on Feb. 28 as part of their impeachment inquiry efforts into his father.

"Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates," said Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan in a statement. "We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony.”

Comer, R-Ky., serves as the chairman of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, while Jordan, R-Ohio, is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

A Hunter Biden attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House referred NBC News to Hunter Biden's attorney when reached for comment.

Earlier this month, the House paused efforts to push for a resolution to hold President Joe Biden's son in contempt of Congress. House Republicans also said on Sunday that they would issue new subpoenas for Hunter Biden.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.