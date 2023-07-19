IRS whistleblowers to testify before House Oversight Committee about Hunter Biden probe

WASHINGTON — A pair of IRS whistleblowers are set to testify Wednesday afternoon before the House Oversight Committee about alleged meddling in the Department of Justice investigation of Hunter Biden.

The hearing before the GOP-led panel, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will feature testimony from Gary Shapley, a former IRS agent, as well as an unnamed IRS investigator.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said the two witnesses have "critical information" to share about the panel's investigation into what he alleged is "the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes."

Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the hearing. Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement that House Republicans were "staging partisan stunts to try to damage" President Joe Biden politically.

“Instead of wasting time on politically motivated attacks on a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, the rule of law, and the independence of our justice system, House Republicans should join President Biden to focus on the issues most important to the American people, like continuing to lower inflation, create jobs, and strengthen health care," Sams said. "There are real issues Americans want us to be spending our time on, and President Biden believes we can work together to make real progress, if House Republicans would make an effort instead of constantly staging partisan stunts to try to damage him politically. President Biden has upheld his commitment that this matter would be handled independently by the Justice Department, under the leadership of a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney.”

NBC News previously reported that Hunter Biden had reached an agreement to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes. The president’s son also faces a separate felony gun possession charge that is likely to be dismissed if he meets certain conditions.

Shapley, for his part, has said that U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware was blocked from bringing more serious charges against the president's son than the ones included in the plea deal, which Weiss has repeatedly denied. President Donald Trump appointed Weiss to oversee the investigation, which began in 2018.

Earlier this year, Shapley claimed to members of the House Ways and Means Committee that Weiss had sought authority to slap Hunter Biden in Washington, D.C., and California with broader charges. But Weiss recently made clear in a letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that he could have brought charges against Hunter Biden in any U.S. jurisdiction.

In announcing the hearing, Comer alleged in a statement that the whistleblowers that will testify on Wednesday "provided information about how the Justice Department refused to follow evidence that implicated Joe Biden, tipped off Hunter Biden’s attorneys, allowed the clock to run out with respect to certain charges, and put Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal."

"Americans are rightfully angry about this two-tiered system of justice that seemingly allows the Biden family to operate above the law," he said. "We need to hear from whistleblowers and other witnesses about this weaponization of federal law enforcement power. This hearing is an opportunity for the American people to hear directly from these credible and brave whistleblowers."