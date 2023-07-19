Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address joint meeting of Congress

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday morning, a day after he met with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Herzog's address will mark the second from an Israeli president, which in Israel's parliamentary democracy is a largely ceremonial position, after his father, Chaim Herzog, did so in 1987.

Vice President Kamala Harris will host Herzog for a bilateral meeting at the White House later in the afternoon, during which the two leaders will announce a new $70 million investment, split evenly among the two countries, in climate technologies, according to a White House official.

The president’s address comes amid U.S. concerns over the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul and the country's settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Tensions between the U.S. and Israel mounted after Biden criticized efforts toward a judicial overhaul spearheaded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Proponents of the overhaul say it curbs the powers of unelected judges, while critics say the proposal would gut the guardrails of Israel's democracy.

Support for Israel has long enjoyed robust bipartisan congressional support, but some Democrats, particularly progressives, now appear increasingly wary of the U.S.-Israel alliance.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, on Sunday apologized for calling the country a “racist state," after her remarks drew criticism from Democrats and Republicans.

“I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible," Jayapal said as she addressed a group holding Palestinian flags at a conference for the progressive Netroots Nation over the weekend.

Jayapal walked back her remarks on Sunday, saying they were directed at Netanyahu’s right-wing government. Then on Monday, 43 congressional Democrats issued a statement calling her comments “unacceptable.”

“Israel is the legitimate homeland of the Jewish people and efforts to delegitimize and demonize it are not only dangerous and antisemitic, but they also undermine America’s national security,” the lawmakers wrote.