Man with rifle arrested near Senate office buildings

A man with a rifle was arrested in a park near Senate office buildings across from Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Capitol Police, which said there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat.

“We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed,” the USCP said in a post to X.

In another post to X, the Capitol Police said the suspect was in custody and that it had searched the park and would go through the man’s belongings “out of an abundance of caution.”

Capitol Police search a vehicle after arresting a man who was in possession of a firearm outside the Capitol on Nov. 7. Alex Wong / Getty Images

The suspect was arrested after Capitol Police received a call about a man with a gun. One police officer said the man had “an AR-15.”

Officers were seen sprinting to the Capitol and reporters followed, some of whom were not allowed to leave.

Speaking to reporters outside of the Capitol, a police lieutenant said, “There was an individual that had — was called out to have a gun, and our officers responded quickly got him into custody. And there’s no further threat at this time.”

The exact type of weapon the suspect had was unclear, but radio traffic had initially described the weapon as a long gun, the lieutenant said.

One witness described the man as a tall Black man wearing an orange jumpsuit who was tased by police. The witness said he saw a strap but not a weapon.