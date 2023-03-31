Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for protests in New York after Trump indictment

WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., one of Donald Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill, said Friday she will travel to New York next week to protest the former president’s indictment and urged other supporters to join her.

“I’m going to New York on Tuesday. We MUST protest the unconstitutional WITCH HUNT!” Greene tweeted to her 663,000 followers.

The Tuesday protests would come on the same day Trump’s attorneys have said the former president and 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner is expected to be arraigned in court. A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on Thursday for making alleged hush-money payments to women who claimed to have had relationships with him.

Greene's call for protests is a reversal for the conservative firebrand and Trump loyalist, who less than two weeks ago pushed back on Trump's own call for his backers to “Protest, take our nation back!”

She took to Twitter then to say that Trump supporters "don’t need to protest about the Communists Democrat’s planning to arrest Pres Trump and the political weaponization of our government and election interference."

A day later, Greene told reporters she had no plans to travel to New York to protest and urged others to join her at a Trump campaign rally in Waco, Texas, that week.

“I’m not going to New York. I’m going to go to Waco, Texas, and I’m going to join up with a bunch of people that support President Trump,” Greene said in Orlando.

“Because Save America rallies are like a great, big love fest. We’re all just saying how much we love America and President Trump. I don’t need to protest.”

It’s unclear why she changed her position about protesting in New York City, though she regularly speaks to Trump by phone and is a regular visitor to Mar-a-Lago. A Greene spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

So far, no other GOP lawmakers have said they are planning to join Greene at protests in New York.