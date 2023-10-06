One day after police records revealed that the woman who is now New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s wife was involved in a deadly car crash in 2018, NBC New York has learned state investigators are reviewing how local authorities handled the case at the time.

Investigators from New Jersey Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability were at the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday asking questions and seeking documents, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The questions were related to the December 2018 crash in which Nadine Menendez, then Nadine Arslanian, was behind the wheel of car that killed pedestrian Richard Koop. The two sources familiar with the matter said the public integrity review is in its early stages and will include a look at how Bogota, New Jersey, police handled the scene where Koop, 49, died.

Sen. Menendez and Nadine Arslanian were married in 2020, nearly two years after the crash. They were indicted on federal bribery charges last month and have pleaded not guilty.

A spokesman for the office of New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin declined to comment on the actions of the investigators from office's public integrity unit.

What remains unclear, and what Koop’s family wants to know, is how thoroughly the crime scene was handled by police; whether investigators should have done more to review Nadine Menendez’s phone records earlier; whether a breathalyzer or blood test should have been requested even though Menendez had no apparent signs of impairment; what role a retired law enforcement official played after being called to the scene to assist Menendez; and who called the official to the scene.

A lawyer for Koop’s family said the questions are troubling. The family has been critical of Menendez, claiming she did nothing to help the man dying in the road.