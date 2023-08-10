GOP Oversight Chairman Comer vows to subpoena the Biden family

WASHINGTON — House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who is leading the investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, said Thursday his panel plans to subpoena members of the Biden family, including possibly President Joe Biden.

“This is always going to end with the Bidens coming in front of the committee. We are going to subpoena the family,” Comer, R-Ky., said during an appearance on Fox Business.

“Obviously, with all the opposition and obstruction we’re getting from the Biden attorneys now, we know that this is going to end up in court when we subpoena the Bidens,” he continued. “So, we’re putting together a case and I think we’ve done that very well.”

Comer said that had he subpoenaed Joe and Hunter Biden on the first day he became Oversight chairman, a judge would have thrown it out. But after months of investigations, Comer argued that his team has put together a case that “would stand up in any court of law in America.”

Comer’s subpoena threats come just one day after he released a third memo detailing bank records that show Hunter Biden and his associates received millions of dollars from foreign entities while his father was vice president — a fact that has been known for years. But the White House and congressional Democrats point out that none of the records, or the new memo, demonstrate that Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business transactions.

“Comer and his fellow extreme Republicans in Congress are now admitting they haven’t uncovered any proof of involvement or wrongdoing by President Biden,” said White House spokesman Ian Sams. “They simply will continue to spread innuendo and lies as they pursue a baseless impeachment stunt to attack the President.”

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on June 13. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images file

In fact, one of the GOP’s lead witnesses in the probe, Hunter Biden's business partner Devon Archer, testified last week he had no knowledge of any wrongdoing by Joe Biden, that he isn’t aware of Joe Biden taking official policy actions to benefit his son and never overheard the father and son discussing business during phone calls or dinners.

However, Archer said he believed Hunter Biden was selling his foreign business partners the Biden “brand” and the “illusion of access” to his then-vice president father. Last month, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two charges of failing to pay federal taxes related to his business dealings.

Asked by Fox host Maria Bartiromo how soon Joe and Hunter Biden might be subpoenaed, Comer replied that his panel is still working on interviewing more witnesses.

“We want to talk to about three or four more associates. We’ve been communicating with a couple of them. We’re trying to bring them in just like we did Devon Archer for a transcribed interview,” Comer said. “If they don’t come in voluntarily, then they’ll be subpoenaed. So this is taking a lot longer.”

The chairman also acknowledged that it’d be “very difficult” to get President Biden to agree to be interviewed by the committee, noting that former President Donald Trump blew off a subpoena by the special House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.

“I know how hard the Democrats tried to get Donald Trump, so this is very difficult,” Comer said. “This has been an uphill battle from Day One. That’s why our strategy was always to follow the money.”