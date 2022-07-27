Pelosi has invited senior lawmakers to join Taiwan trip, top Republican says

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has invited a small group of lawmakers on her official trip to Taiwan, including the top Democrat and Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told NBC News on Wednesday.

McCaul, the ranking member on the Foreign Affairs panel, said both he and Chairman Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., have been invited by the speaker on an upcoming trip to the self-ruling island that China sees as under its control.

McCaul’s comments are the first on-the-record remarks confirming Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. Her spokesman has declined to confirm any international travel for the speaker, citing “long-standing security protocols,” and the White House also has not confirmed the trip.

The Texas Republican said he declined the invitation due to a personal obligation that conflicts with the visit. The trip is slated to take place during the congressional August recess, though McCaul did not provide the exact dates.

“Any member that wants to go, should. It shows political deterrence to President Xi,” McCaul, a China hawk, said in a brief interview in the Capitol. “But she should also pay attention to the military if it’s going to cause a blowback and escalate things.”

Rep. Gregory Meeks speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus news conference in the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 27, 2021. Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call via AP Images file

Reports of Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan sparked international headlines and stern warnings from Beijing that it would carry out a “forceful” response if the speaker sets foot on the democratic island.

The trip has also created a rare intraparty rift between Pelosi and President Joe Biden, who told reporters over the weekend that U.S. military officials have told him that such a trip “is not a good idea right now.” Biden is set to hold a phone call with President Xi later this week on issues ranging from Taiwan tensions to the war in Ukraine.