N.J. Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dies at 65

Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N.J., has died at age 65 after several weeks of being hospitalized following a "cardiac episode" in early April.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Payne's death in a statement Wednesday, saying that he and his wife are "deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend" and "steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey."

“With his signature bowtie, big heart, and tenacious spirit, Donald embodied the very best of public service," Murphy said. "As a former union worker and toll collector, he deeply understood the struggles our working families face, and he fought valiantly to serve their needs, every single day."

He continued, “Donald’s love will live on in the homes of his neighbors in Newark, who now have access to safe drinking water, and in the good-paying jobs he helped create for his brothers and sisters in labor."

Payne’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., reacted to the news on X. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Donald Payne Jr., a good friend, highly effective public servant and compassionate leader. My prayers and support are with the Payne family and his loved ones during this difficult time. May he forever Rest in Peace."

The congressman experienced the "cardiac episode" after complications linked to his diabetes, his office said last week. That statement came after the New Jersey Globe reported that Payne remained unconscious at the time. Earlier in the month, his office said he was improving and had a "good" prognosis and expectation of a "full recovery."

He had served in Congress since November 2012, representing New Jersey's 10th Congressional District, which covers portions of Essex, Hudson and Union counties. Payne succeeded his father, Rep. Donald M. Payne, who also died in office.

Payne Jr. was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and served on the House Homeland Security and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees. He last voted in late March.

New Jersey state law says the governor can schedule a special primary and special general election in the event of a House vacancy. The special primary election must be held 70 to 76 days after the governor’s proclamation, and the special general election must be held 64 to 70 days after the primary election.

It appears that the vacancy is occurring at a time when it is too late for the special election to coincide with the state’s June 4 primary election, in which Payne was running unopposed. The New Jersey Department of Elections, however, did not immediately respond to a request for clarification. The filing deadline for congressional races has also passed.

Payne’s seat is expected to remain in Democratic hands. Biden won the 10th District, which includes Newark, by 62 percentage points in 2020, according to calculations from Daily Kos Elections.

With Payne's death and the recent resignation of Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., there are now 217 Republicans to 212 Democrats in the House.