Senate Republicans mull short-term extension of boosted unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are considering approving a short-term extension of boosted federal unemployment benefits, just days before the payments are scheduled to expire for millions of Americans.

Senators said on Wednesday that talks are in the early stages and there's no consensus on the size or duration of any benefit extension. Out-of-work Americans are currently getting $600 per week in extra benefits that have served as an economic lifeline for millions who lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

"Discussions come down to both the duration and at what price point," Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the third-ranked Republican in the chamber, told reporters on Wednesday.

Prospects of renewing the federal jobless benefits have appeared bleak as Republican senators split on the future of the program. Complicating the negotiations, President Donald Trump has pushed for unpopular provisions, like reducing funding for testing and cutting the payroll tax.

But there may be hope that Republicans find a temporary patch for the unemployment program, which has supplemented state payments to out-of-work Americans.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he's open to a short-term extension.

"There’s a lot of discussion but no decisions yet," he told NBC News.

An extension would allow more time for broader negotiations as Republican party divisions threaten the prospects of another large relief package. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has downplayed hopes of passing a new bill before August.

The $600 weekly payments were approved in March in the CARES Act and are set to expire on July 31, but for administrative reasons states have said the last payments will go out this weekend if the program is not extended.

Republicans widely oppose continuing the $600-a-week benefit, arguing the size of the payments eliminates an incentive to work for many Americans who are bringing home more money now than they were from their job. Some senators, however, have said they support a smaller additional payment.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a staunch ally of Trump, called for cutting the payment to about $400 and extending the program through the end of the year.

"I think there needs to be the federal benefit continued but it needs to be adjusted because it's creating a disincentive to go back to work," Graham said.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said he wants the benefit to be capped so people don't collect more in unemployment than they were making while working.

Johnson called for a "pretty short" extension, which he said could be renewed again if needed.

He also said Congress should "re-purpose" existing money rather than authorize new spending. He said the situation has improved since Congress passed the CARES Act in March.

"There's no panic right now," Johnson said. "We are seeing death rates decline."

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said a stopgap bill is better than letting the benefit lapse.

“If we can't get it all done by next week, we cannot allow there to be a cliff in the unemployment insurance, given we're still about 11% unemployment and about 17 million Americans out of work some through no fault of their own,” he said.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he opposes another round of direct stimulus payments to people but is open to continuing benefits for those out of work.

"A check to people right now who are unemployed through our unemployment system — that does make sense to extend that," he said.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the ranking member of the Finance Committee, tore into the GOP's handling of the issue and called on them to pass the Democrats' plan to extend the $600 benefit, tied to economic conditions.

"Republicans have had months to propose a plan for extending supercharged unemployment benefits, and they still have nothing to offer," he said. "Republicans have not reached out to Democrats, and are simply trying to deflect blame."