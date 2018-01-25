Trump to back pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he will support a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, according to a telephone briefing by the White House for Republican congressional staff members. His remarks could move negotiations on an immigration deal that is stalled in Congress.

The call, hosted by White House adviser Stephen Miller, outlined the demands for any deal on DACA, which includes a $25 billion "trust fund" for a border wall, an end to family reunification, also called "chain migration" by conservatives, and an end to the diversity visa lottery.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Dreamer: The goalpost keeps moving for our families 5:18 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1143627331814" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers, however, is a significant concession for Democrats, most of whom say they will not support any deal that does not provide for citizenship.

A bipartisan proposal by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., also includes a path to citizenship for Dreamers.

Trump told reporters Wednesday night before leaving for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he'd support legalization that would "morph" into citizenship.

Miller also discussed the White House's desire for increased deportations at the border, but he said it is not something that will be part of the president's demands.