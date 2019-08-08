Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump is engaging with lawmakers on a proposal that would expand background checks for gun sales, Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., said Thursday.
Toomey, the top Republican supporter of a bipartisan Senate proposal to require background checks for firearms purchased online and at gun shows, told MSNBC that he has spoken with the president "several times this week" about taking legislative action to close those loopholes.
“I am hopeful there’s a different atmosphere now. There's Republicans taking a second look at this idea of broadening background checks. The president is clearly engaged and interested,” Toomey told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. “These are new dynamics, and I want to run with this and see if we can get to the consensus we need.”
Toomey and the bill's Democratic sponsor, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, first put forth the legislation in 2013, in the wake of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The bill failed under opposition from conservatives and the National Rifle Association and has been stalled since.
Three deadly mass shootings in the span of a a little more than a week — in Gilroy, California; El Paso, Texas; and Dayton, Ohio — has drawn renewed attention to the issue of gun control, with activists, hundreds of mayors and Democratic lawmakers urging the Senate to return to the Capitol early from congressional recess to act.
While the president has publicly signaled interest in expanding background checks, he has also tempered expectations.
“We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain," Trump said in a pair of tweets Monday morning. "Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform."
Still, when the president delivered remarks on the shootings later that same day, he did not call for specific gun control legislation. And he told reporters Wednesday, as he departed the White House en route to Dayton and El Paso to visit with families of victims and meet with law enforcement, that when it comes to the will of Congress, "I can only do what I can do."
But Toomey said he was optimistic.
"Most of the discussions I’ve had with the president have focused on background checks and the Manchin-Toomey legislation that would require background checks on all commercial sales," he said. "I think the president has a real interest in this."
Meanwhile, more than 200 House Democrats wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday urging him to end the August recess and pass stricter gun control legislation. The Democratic-controlled House passed two background check measures in February.
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, one of more than a dozen Democrats running for the party's 2020 nomination, is on a six-stop “Caravan for Change” on Thursday from Ohio to Kentucky with the gun-control group Moms Demand Action. They’ll finish with a rally in Louisville — McConnell’s hometown — on Thursday evening.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the current Democratic front-runner in the polls, has called for reinstating the assault weapons ban he pushed through as a senator in the 1990s. He will release a comprehensive gun control plan soon, an aide said on MSNBC on Thursday.
Pressed on whether background checks would prevent future massacres, Toomey said Thursday, "There is no law that will be passed that will guarantee there will be no more massacres."
But background checks, he said, will help.