Women veterans lobby Congress as a new study shows the barriers they face

WASHINGTON — Valerie Lewis has a message for Congress on behalf of fellow female veterans: Our numbers are growing, but government support isn't keeping pace.

Lewis, a combat veteran, was among dozens of veterans on Capitol Hill this week pressing lawmakers to do more. In doing so, they described how they've felt left behind by the agencies built to support them, which aren't always equipped to handle the unique issues facing women in the military.

“This is not some new concept that just came about within the last 10 to 20 years. We’ve been here since day one,” Lewis told NBC News in an interview in the U.S. Capitol.

Her sentiments and those of her fellow advocates are supported by a new report from the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit group that helps veterans and active-duty members.

The study, billed as the most comprehensive report surrounding women in the armed forces, focused on topics ranging from mental health and transition from military service to financial wellness and access to care.

According to the findings, female veterans are more likely than their male counterparts to experience moderate to severe symptoms of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety — statistics that are supported in numerous studies of nonveteran women, as well.

Additionally, the Wounded Warrior Project found, women reported sexual trauma at a rate more than three times higher than male veterans but said they received related care less often through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“I myself am a survivor of it,” said Lewis, who served in the U.S. Army and the Georgia National Guard for almost a decade. “But due to the culture of the military, I didn’t report it because I knew I would have a harder time if I reported it than the person that actually assaulted me."

"So when it comes to mental health, they might send this out to somebody that’s a mental health professional, but I don’t want to see a guy — and a lot of times these doctors are men," she continued.

Compared to male veterans, women are more likely to seek care through the VA but face more barriers than men do, the report found. Gender-specific care, which includes routine mammograms and OB-GYN checkups, is difficult to come by, and some VA clinics do not offer these services, according to the report.

“When I got out, I could not get an annual female checkup from the VA. They sent me out to community care,” Lewis said, adding that getting an appointment could take months. “To this day, there are still a lot of health needs that I have that I have to go out for community care.”

In a statement, the VA said that it could not comment on Lewis’ specific case, but noted that the department offers care to veterans through eligible community providers when it is unable itself to provide the care needed.

The VA said it would review the WWP report “in detail,” adding that, “While VA and the Biden-Harris Administration have taken steps to dramatically expand and improve women’s health care at VA in recent years, we can and must continue to improve — and we are always listening to and learning from women Veterans to do exactly that.”

“Every time a woman Veteran comes to VA for care or benefits, it’s our mission to provide them with the world-class service they deserve,” the VA continued. “These heroes deserve the very best, and anything less is unacceptable.”

The VA noted that women are “among the fastest growing Veteran demographics” and said that its own data also “shows women report experiencing military sexual trauma at higher rates than men” and that “VA will stop at nothing to ensure that these survivors receive everything that they have earned and deserve.”