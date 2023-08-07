Former Giuliani colleague and Trump ally Bernard Kerik meets with special counsel investigators

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

WASHINGTON — Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik on Monday met with investigators from special counsel Jack Smith's team as part of the probe that resulted in the indictment of former President Donald Trump last week.

The meeting, first reported by CNN, was confirmed by Kerik's attorney, Tim Parlatore. NBC News reported last month that Kerik, an ally of Trump's, had been expected to meet with federal prosecutors in Smith's office.

Monday's meeting lasted for about five hours and Smith was not present, according to Parlatore. The meeting focused on efforts to overturn the 2020 election by former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

When reached for comment on Monday’s meeting, a spokesperson for the special counsel’s office declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Trump’s presidential campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Kerik had worked with Giuliani in an effort to uncover voter fraud following President Joe Biden’s victory. Giuliani appeared to be one of the six co-conspirators named in the indictment against Trump. No co-conspirators were charged in the filing.

Late last month, Parlatore turned over thousands of pages of documents to the special counsel’s team. A day later, Kerik tweeted that he was subpoenaed “several months ago” and that his lawyer had recently obtained the appropriate waivers from Trump to allow the documents to be handed over to the special counsel’s office.

Trump was charged with four counts related to conspiring to defraud the United States and obstructing Biden's election victory. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Kerik was appointed as New York City police commissioner by Giuliani. He served in that role from August 2000 through December 2001 while Giuliani was mayor. Kerik rose to national fame following the 9/11 terrorist attacks but was later sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges, including tax fraud and lying to White House officials.

Kerik was released from federal prison in 2013 after serving three years. Trump granted a full pardon to Kerik in 2020.