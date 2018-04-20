Democratic Party sues Trump, Russia, WikiLeaks over 2016 email hack

But the DNC’s lawsuit could force the Trump campaign and Wikileaks to reveal internal communications about the hack through the legal discovery process.

“During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign," DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement. "This constituted an act of unprecedented treachery: the campaign of a nominee for President of the United States in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency."

Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee did not immediately respond to the lawsuit.

But Trump himself has repeatedly denied that he or his campaign colluded with Russia in any way, and has even cast doubt that Russia was behind the hack, despite the consensus among the U.S. intelligence community.

James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

The civil suit follows a playbook the DNC successfully deployed in 1972 after Republican operative broke into the party's headquarters in the Watergate office complex. Allies of President Richard Nixon initially dismissed the $1 million suit as frivolous, but the president's re-election campaign later settled for $750,000 on the day Nixon left office, according to the Washington Post, which first reported Friday's suit.

The DNC has retained the law firm Cohen-MIlstein, which has been involved in settlements for large data breaches in the past, including one against health insurer Anthem, which affected 80 million people.

After the 2016 hack, the DNC spent millions to replace IT equipment, hire outside cyber security consultants, and otherwise clean up the damage. Beyond the financial cost, the publication of the hacked emails forced the party’s chairwoman to resign, infuriated donors, traumatized staffers, and contributed to the party’s loss of the White House.

“They successfully hacked the Democratic Party in 2016 and they will be back. We must prevent future attacks on our democracy, and that’s exactly what we’re doing today,” said Perez, a former top official in the Obama Justice Department. “This is not partisan, it’s patriotic. If the occupant of the Oval Office won’t protect our democracy, Democrats will.”

The DNC's 66-page complaint lays out in the detailed the alleged conspiracy between Trump, Wikileaks and hackers working for the Russian government. “Each defendant knowingly aided, abetted, encouraged, induced, instigated, contributed, and assisted” the hack and subsequent publication of the emails, the complaint alleges.

Foreign governments are generally immune from U.S. prosecution, but the DNC claims this suit falls into one of the exemptions to that law, since they allege the hack amounted to the Russian government trespassing on their private property.