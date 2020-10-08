Families of Jackie Robinson, MLK 'insulted' by their images use in Trump ad

The families of Jackie Robinson and Martin Luther King Jr. are blasting the Trump campaign for using the civil rights icons pictures in a new campaign ad.

"The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed!" Robinson's daughter, Sharon Robinson, tweeted on Thursday.

"The families of the late Black icons aren't having it," she later wrote on Twitter.

King's daughter Bernice King tweeted at the president on Wednesday, saying, "I find President Trump’s use of my father’s image in his political ad beyond insulting and not reflective of #MLK’s commitment to creating the #BelovedCommunity. My father should not be used in ways strongly misaligned with his vision and value."

She said the slain civil rights leader "was working for an America with leaders who have answered the call to conscience and compassionate action," and quoted him calling for leaders "not in love with publicity but in love with justice."

"America needs this type of leader NOW," added King, who heads the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

The Trump ad, entitled, "Say What You Will About America," uses the pictures of Robinson, the Brooklyn Dodgers great who broke baseball's color barrier in 1947, and King early on in the ad, while touting American exceptionalism.

"Impossible? We treat that word as motivation," the ad says. The ad takes a darker turn near the end of its 80-second running time, showing images of damages from looting and burning flags while warning than an unidientified "they" want "to destroy our traditions."

It concludes by saying, "We will never surrender America" and "don't bet against us."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the daughters' requests.