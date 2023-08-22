What happens if Trump violates his Fulton County bond conditions?

After Donald Trump surrenders to Fulton County authorities on Thursday, the former president will be released from custody in Georgia on an already agreed-upon set of conditions, including a $200,000 bond.

As part of those conditions, Trump will be prohibited from doing anything that could be interpreted by a judge as an effort to intimidate codefendants or witnesses or “otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

More specifically, Trump “shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature” against any codefendant, witness, victim, the community or property in the community.

“The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media,” the bond order entered by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Monday reads.

So what happens if Trump, who has previously lashed out at efforts to restrict his comments on social media, violates that order?

The practical difficulties of imprisoning a former president and leading candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination in the Fulton County jail make it extremely unlikely that a single violation of his release conditions, unless it’s especially egregious, would land Trump in pre-trial detention, Georgia legal experts tell NBC News.

“Donald Trump isn’t the kind of person you can just throw in the slammer,” Georgia State University Law Professor Caren Morrison said. “He’s got to have his security guys, his secret service, with him and they can’t do anything that would possibly jeopardize his personal safety. So I think it would be extremely difficult to do.”

Judges have a variety of options to ensure a defendant’s compliance with a bond order short of issuing an arrest warrant and usually don’t like sending defendants to jail after they’ve already posted bond, Morrison said.

“They’re not necessarily jail-happy,” she said. “I think they do try to give people a chance to straighten themselves out rather than getting remanded. But if the behavior continues or is repeated then yeah, that’s what you’re looking at at the end of the road.”

If Trump makes social media posts that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis considers threatening, he could be ordered to attend a hearing where McAfee would review his conduct and determine if it really violated the conditions of his release. If the judge rules that Trump did violate those conditions he would then decide the appropriate punishment.

Alternatives to revoking Trump’s bond could include simply warning him against future violations, holding him civil contempt and imposing a daily fine until the posts are deleted or allowing him to remain free but imposing stricter restrictions on his speech going forward.

“The court’s power to ensure that its order is enforced will really depend on the manner in which the accused person has violated that order,” Rep. Tanya Miller, a Georgia state representative and former prosecutor in the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, said. “The remedy can be fashioned to get at that violation and it can mean revoking a bond, it can mean just adding additional conditions.”

However, even if a post from Trump appears to violate his conditions of release that’s no guarantee that Willis will alert McAfee of the violation or ask for Trump’s bond to be revoked.

“I would think that if it’s a close call the state may decide to not be so heavy handed, just to keep their case clean and moving forward,” Miller said. “But if there is a clear violation on all fours, for example someone has some audio tape of one of the defendants actively engaging in threats or actively trying to influence a witness then I think the state has an obligation to ensure the integrity of the case and the integrity of the trial.”