Judge in classified documents case rejects Trump's request to delay May trial date

Judge Aileen Cannon said in a new court filing Friday that she will not postpone the Florida trial date she set for the classified documents case, a delay that had been requested by former President Donald Trump.

Cannon, however, did leave open the possibility of pushing back the trial date at a later date, saying she'll consider the issue when the parties meet for a March 1 scheduling conference.

The federal judge had announced in July that the trial would begin on May 20 in Fort Pierce, Florida.