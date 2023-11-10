IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Judge in classified documents case rejects Trump's request to delay May trial date

Judge in classified documents case rejects Trump's request to delay May trial date

The federal judge had announced in July that the trial would begin on May 20 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump at his civil fraud trial at the New York State Supreme Court in New York City on Oct. 2, 2023.
Former President Donald Trump at his civil fraud trial at the New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 2. Brendan McDermid / Getty Images
By Rebecca Shabad

Judge Aileen Cannon said in a new court filing Friday that she will not postpone the Florida trial date she set for the classified documents case, a delay that had been requested by former President Donald Trump.

Cannon, however, did leave open the possibility of pushing back the trial date at a later date, saying she'll consider the issue when the parties meet for a March 1 scheduling conference.

The federal judge had announced in July that the trial would begin on May 20 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Rebecca Shabad

Rebecca Shabad is a politics reporter for NBC News based in Washington.