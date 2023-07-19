Judge denies Trump's bid to move New York hush money case to federal court

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s bid to move his hush-money payments case from New York state court to a federal venue.

The ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Alvin Hellerstein means the case will stay in Manhattan criminal court, where District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office is prosecuting Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, argued that the payments were connected to his duties as president and that the case should therefore be heard in federal court. Hellerstein rejected that argument.

"Trump has failed to show that the conduct charged by the Indictment is for or relating to any act performed by or for the President under color of the official acts of a President. Trump also has failed to show that he has a colorable federal defense to the Indictment," the judge wrote in a 25-page ruling.

Hellerstein had indicated he was skeptical of Trump’s argument at a hearing last month.

“It is very clear that the act for which the president has been indicted does not relate to anything under the color of his office,” Hellerstein told attorneys for Trump and the Manhattan district attorney’s office at the time.

The conduct Trump is accused of covering up includes a $130,000 payment his then-lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

Trump has acknowledged repaying Cohen in a series of payments in 2017, when he was president, but he maintains the payments were on the up-and-up and that he never had an affair with Daniels.

Trump's attorneys had argued the case should be heard in federal court, where the former president could claim additional defenses, in part because they say he would not have hired Cohen as his personal lawyer had he not been elected president. Therefore, they argued, his actions relating to Cohen were “connected or associated” with his official duties.

Hellerstein appeared to disagree at last month's hearing, saying, “Michael Cohen was hired as a private matter by a public official for a private matter, to take care of private matters.”