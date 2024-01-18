Judge sets hearing on Trump co-defendant's 'romantic relationship' allegations against Georgia DA Fani Willis

The judge presiding over Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's racketeering and election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others has set a Feb. 15 hearing date on misconduct allegations against the district attorney.

In a court filing this month, Michael Roman, a co-defendant in the Trump case, alleged Willis was in a "romantic relationship" with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Roman contends the pair and the DA's office should be disqualified from prosecuting the case and the criminal charges dismissed “on the grounds that the district attorney and the special prosecutor have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case, which has resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers.”

A spokesperson for the DA’s office said this month that they'd respond to the allegations in a court filing and declined further comment.

In his order Thursday setting a hearing date, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee directed the DA's office to respond to the motion by Feb. 2.